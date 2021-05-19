Kelly Ripa stuns in satin tiger PJs - and we found the best lookalike for $19

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa’s fans went wild when she recycled a printed dress on Live With Kelly and Ryan Monday, but it was her satin pajamas that got everyone talking.

The daytime TV host stunned in a segment on the show when she popped up wearing Life of Lola’s green Zola pajamas, which were covered in tiger prints. The silky satin set comes complete with pajama pants and a matching long-sleeved top, and is marked down from $135 to $95.

Kelly wore the dreamy pajamas on a Live sleep segment

The PJs are not only great for sleeping comfortably - and stylish - but also for lounging around the house as well. We loved them and found the best lookalikes on Nasty Gal - a shorts set for $19 and a pants set for $25.

Tiger Satin Pajama Shorts Set, $19, Nasty Gal

Tiger Satin Pajama Pants Set, $25, Nasty Gal

The pajama top comes in satin and features a relaxed silhouette, pointed collar, and button-down closure. It also is topped with tiger print, and the shorts come complete with a high-waist silhouette and an elasticized waist.

Kelly also stunned fans over the weekend when she shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her perfectly coiffed new eyebrows.

"The brows are finally back! Thank you @audreylglass," she captioned it.

The mom-of-three’s brows looked stunning in the snap, which showed her rocking an off-white T-shirt, a chainlink necklace, and square-rimmed glasses. She also wore her blonde hair straight and parted down the middle.

The daytime TV host’s brows appear to be the result of microblading, considering the California-based cosmetologist she tagged specializes in it.

Kelly's brows look incredible!

If you’re not familiar with microblading, it’s a semi-permanent cosmetic tattooing procedure that fills in brows to make them look fuller. It also creates the perfect brow shape for your face.

As you can see, the results are incredible!

