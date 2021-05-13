Kelly Ripa’s star-print leggings are all you need for summer workouts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa’s girl boss chic style always makes us swoon, but the daytime TV host turned heads in a different way when she popped up in the cutest leggings.

During a workout segment with her co-host, Ryan Seacrest and fitness guru Jillian Michaels, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star dazzled in black Ultracor leggings topped with a purple star print. Kelly completed the look with a purple sweatshirt.

Kelly Ripa looked incredible in her Ultracor star-print leggings

We loved her leggings and tracked them down on Ultracor. The brand’s Lux Knockout Leggings are a celebrity favorite and are made of high-stretch compression fabric. They also have built-in shapewear to provide an instant butt lift and come in 10 different star print colors, including gold, magenta, and white.

The Lux Knockout Legging, $208, Ultracor

We love the leggings on their own paired with a solid top for an athleisure twist or a crop top or sports bra for workouts. You can also complete the look with Ultracor’s matching star-print crop top, which comes in four star-print colors.

As for Kelly’s sweatshirt, we tracked down a similar one on Gilt for 60% off the original prince at $55.99

Monrow Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt, $55.99, Gilt

Kelly is known for her love of dance and yoga but during the pandemic, the mom-of-three tried something very different for her workouts - virtual reality.

The fashionista tried out the Oculus Quest VR headset with the app Supernatural, which offers a variety of cardio workouts that take you across the globe, and all from the comfort of your own home.

Kelly previously praised the virtual workouts on Live With Kelly and Ryan, and admitted that "three days later" everything was still sore and that she was "dripping with sweat."

Before changing into her workout look, Kelly wowed in a satin jumpsuit

"It's everything I've been looking for," Kelly exclaimed.

The virtual reality headset allows you to travel the world from home as you take on low, medium, or high-intensity cardio workouts from your living room - or anywhere you like.

