Michelle Keegan shows off stunning figure in skintight nude dress

Michelle Keegan looked stunning on Thursday as she celebrated her new summer collection with online retailer Very.

The star opted for a skintight, nude midi dress for the occasion, showing off her incredible figure.

Sharing a video to her Instagram, Michelle could be seen strutting her stuff in a marble bathroom as she debuted her dress of choice, as well as enjoying lots of food and drinks with friends to mark the special day.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan celebrates new Very collection in skintight dress

The actress captioned the video: "What a gorgeous day launching my new summer collection…Thank you to all the lovely ladies who joined me for cocktails & food, it feels sooo good to be out and about catching up with everyone, it really is the little things #ad #veryuk #veryprteam".

Fans rushed to comment on her latest look, with one writing: "Gorgeous the dress looks fab", while another said: "That dress! You're a dream girl".

The star shared a picture of her hair and makeup on Instagram

Michelle styled the fabulous frock with a pair of nude strappy heels and a delicate gold necklace, wearing her signature brunette locks in loose waves.

She opted for a subtle brown smokey eye and a nude lip, complimenting the neutral colour palette perfectly.

The dress is from the star's new collection with Very, and features button-detailing along the front with two utility-style pockets. If you don’t manage to get your hands on it, we have found some amazing alternatives below.

Lavish Alice beige midi dress, £65, ASOS

Button-through midi dress, £11.20, Boohoo

Selected Femme linen midi dress, £84, ASOS

Michelle has been enjoying lots of dinners and drinks out as of late, and we are obsessed with all of her outfits.

On Wednesday evening she headed out for a date night with husband Mark Wright, and looked gorgeous in her off-duty outfit, consisting off a pair of slouchy jeans, ba&sh boots, a crop top and a blazer.

Michelle looked lovely as she enjoyed a drink with her husband

The brunette beauty added a chic touch by slicking her hair back into a low bun and securing it with an oversized satin scrunchie.

This giant hair accessory trend is clearly going nowhere, and we're loving it on Michelle!

