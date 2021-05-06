Michelle Keegan shows off her incredible abs in new crop top photo The 33-year-old got fans talking!

Michelle Keegan is summer-ready! The Our Girl actress took to Instagram this week to showcase one of her holiday looks – and fans reacted in their droves.

Michelle posted a snapshot that showed her posing in a white outfit that showcased her incredible figure and very toned stomach. She completed her look with a white wide-brimmed hat and matching statement sunglasses.

MORE: Michelle Keegan's daily diet: her breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan shares rare video inside her plush bedroom

"Today's shoot has got me passport ready. So excited to show you what we've been up to!" she teased in her caption.

The comments section was soon flooded with comments, with a huge number posting flame emojis or love heart eyes. "So perfect though," one follower told the star.

MORE: Michelle Keegan swears by this brow serum - and you need it ASAP

READ: Michelle Keegan's mom jeans are going straight on our wish list

Michelle looked incredible in her latest Instagram post

Michelle works hard to stay fit and healthy and previously revealed her unusual approach to curbing her sugar cravings – only eating one spoonful of dessert.

MORE: Michelle Keegan's sister-in-law is her absolute double in new photo

That's not to say she doesn’t sometimes indulge. In an interview with Women's Health, Michelle revealed: "I do like my eggs in the morning. If I was trying to be good, I'd have rye bread, avocado and scrambled egg whites." And when she's feeling naughty? "I'd have the same but with cheese on top," she said. "Melted cheese."

The star has been married to Mark Wright since 2015

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she further shared: "I love a Chinese on a Saturday night. I never feel guilty when I eat cheat food because if I've been quite strict all week, I feel like I deserve it. I'm a proper foodie, I love my food."

MORE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share first look inside dream home

There are some no-gos, though. "I don't eat red meat," she explained. "I've never really liked the taste, ever. I've never been one to go out and have a steak, I've never craved it. Even with a roast dinner, if my mum would serve lamb or beef, I'd always leave it to the side. I also try to avoid having carbs late at night. I hate that feeling of feeling really full before going to bed."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.