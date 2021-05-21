Amanda Holden stuns in skinny jeans and slinky strappy top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden just knocked it out of the park with yet another stunning work outfit. Rocking up to the Heart Breakfast studios on Friday morning, Amanda strutted into the newsroom in a flattering all-black ensemble, pairing skinny jeans with a slinky fitted top.

The BGT judge showed off her toned midriff in the ultra flattering top, which boasted slinky strap detailing and a cropped cut.

The button-down Jacquemus number also featured pretty off-the-shoulder sleeves with cut-out detailing running down her forearms.

Amanda kept the rest of her look chic and simple, donning a trusty pair of skintight jeans and black heels.

She styled her blonde locks in bouncy waves and opted for a subtle smokey eye and a slick of nude lipstick. Gorgeous!

In love with Amanda's pretty top? Quirky, asymmetric necklines are all the range at the moment – and there are plenty of fabulous dupes on the high street.

We're loving this chic & Other Stories one-shoulder number. Dress it up for work with wide-legged flares or pair it with figure-flattering jeans a la Amanda for a night out – you can't go wrong with this basic in your wardrobe.

The mum-of-two – who raises daughters Hollie and Lexie with husband Chris Hughes – previously revealed what her kids think of her glamorous sense of style.

During an interview with Stella magazine, Amanda insisted the girls weren't embarrassed by her revealing clothes. She added: "What really annoys them is that I'm naked at home. Last night I went to say goodnight to Lexie wearing only my shower cap and she screamed, 'Mum! I'm on FaceTime! Why do you always have to be naked?'"

The star does hope that her two girls will learn one major life lesson from her - body confidence.

She said: "It's so hard for girls now, and if Lexie ever starts a sentence with, 'Do you think I look f…', I cut her off with, 'Do not even say that word in my house.'"

