Amanda Holden shows off magical feature inside private home The TV star's home is beautiful

Amanda Holden has added a few magical touches to her home in Surrey, which she shares with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Hollie and Lexi.

PHOTOS: Amanda Holden's homes with husband Chris are out of this world

The Britain's Got Talent star posted several videos of two new framed pictures on her Instagram Stories, which are made up of mini wooden fairy doors set in large white frames.

Crafted by Enchanted Cottam, the first is a white cottage door surrounded by wooden beams, flowers and girlie touches such as a pink radio and a pair of heels. A mini sign reads: "Time to drink champagne and dance on the table."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden compares old kitchen to stunning new design

The second showed a rustic wooden door with a gold knocker and a glass of milk and a letter resting at the base. Mushrooms and ladybirds add to the enchanted theme.

Amanda's youngest daughter Hollie was also gifted a cute matching statue, which will no doubt go on display in her bedroom.

READ: 12 genius dressing tables that double as work desks

MORE: 11 parasols for the garden that will elevate your outdoor space

The Britain's Got Talent star revealed her new pictures

It had a bright pink front door surrounded by stones, as well as a bottle of fairy dust, acorns and flowers.

All of them will fit right into the 50-year-old TV star's colourful homes in Surrey and the Cotswolds – perhaps one was even created for each house!

They are made of fairy doors

Amanda primarily lives in her London home, which isn't too far from the Heart Radio studios. The interiors include a dark navy kitchen - which she renovated during the COVID-19 lockdown - gold pineapple-print wallpaper and a striking azure velvet sofa.

Elsewhere, there are several impressive home features that likely came in handy over the past year, as people spent more time indoors.

Amanda's daughter Hollie has her own sculpture

She has a home bar that is designed with black floral wallpaper, a large mirror, and architectural glass bubble lights positioned above the island. Outside, Amanda and her kids can enjoy the hot tub which is surrounded by greenery.

SEE: Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Windsor's London home is one of a kind