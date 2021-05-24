﻿
michelle-keegan-dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan wows in little black dress of dreams on night out with her mum

The former Coronation Street star is outfit goals right now…

Laura Sutcliffe

Since lockdown restrictions have been lifted, the gorgeous Michelle Keegan has been making up for lost time - going out and about all over London, looking very stylish indeed.

READ: Michelle Keegan's new statement earrings have a special link to Kate Middleton

On Saturday, the Our Girl actress shared a snap on Instagram in the ladies toilets of her and her glamorous mum, Jackie-Anne Thornton.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan celebrates new Very collection in skintight dress

Michelle looked effortlessly stylish in a black mini dress, which she paired with black fringed ankle boots and a stone-coloured oversized blazer. The star's mum looked fabulous in a leopard print dress and baby blue cardigan. Great style clearly runs in the family doesn't it! She wrote: "Momma looking all cute and classy."

MORE: 11 Coronation Street stars with jaw-dropping engagement rings

If you fancy a timeless outfit like Michelle is wearing here, get scrolling for some alternatives we've found for you.

michelle-keegan-instagram

Michelle and her mother looking glam

It's been a busy week for the wife of Mark Wright. To celebrate her latest summer drop of her fashion line with clothing retailer Very, Michelle rocked a skintight, cream midi dress on Thursday before heading out for drinks with the brand's PR team.

black-dress-nasty-gal

Bark Fabric Cut Out Middle Bodycon Mini Dress, £21.00, Nastygal

SHOP NOW

 We love the frock and can't wait for it to be available online. It features button-detailing along the front with two utility-style pockets. It could be dressed up with statement jewels or down with a denim jacket.

stone-blazer-oasis

Cotton Sateen Jacket, £71.20, Oasis

SHOP NOW

The 32-year-old added nude strappy heels and a delicate gold necklace, as well as typically flawless makeup.

READ: Michelle Keegan goes bronde - and we're totally obsessed

Sharing a snap online, Michelle wrote: "What a gorgeous day launching my new summer collection…Thank you to all the lovely ladies who joined me for cocktails & food, it feels sooo good to be out and about catching up with everyone, it really is the little things #ad #veryuk #veryprteam." 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about michelle keegan

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.