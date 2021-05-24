Michelle Keegan wows in little black dress of dreams on night out with her mum

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Since lockdown restrictions have been lifted, the gorgeous Michelle Keegan has been making up for lost time - going out and about all over London, looking very stylish indeed.

On Saturday, the Our Girl actress shared a snap on Instagram in the ladies toilets of her and her glamorous mum, Jackie-Anne Thornton.

Michelle looked effortlessly stylish in a black mini dress, which she paired with black fringed ankle boots and a stone-coloured oversized blazer. The star's mum looked fabulous in a leopard print dress and baby blue cardigan. Great style clearly runs in the family doesn't it! She wrote: "Momma looking all cute and classy."

If you fancy a timeless outfit like Michelle is wearing here, get scrolling for some alternatives we've found for you.

Michelle and her mother looking glam

It's been a busy week for the wife of Mark Wright. To celebrate her latest summer drop of her fashion line with clothing retailer Very, Michelle rocked a skintight, cream midi dress on Thursday before heading out for drinks with the brand's PR team.

Bark Fabric Cut Out Middle Bodycon Mini Dress, £21.00, Nastygal

We love the frock and can't wait for it to be available online. It features button-detailing along the front with two utility-style pockets. It could be dressed up with statement jewels or down with a denim jacket.

Cotton Sateen Jacket, £71.20, Oasis

The 32-year-old added nude strappy heels and a delicate gold necklace, as well as typically flawless makeup.

Sharing a snap online, Michelle wrote: "What a gorgeous day launching my new summer collection…Thank you to all the lovely ladies who joined me for cocktails & food, it feels sooo good to be out and about catching up with everyone, it really is the little things #ad #veryuk #veryprteam."

