Michelle Keegan wows in little black dress of dreams on night out with her mum

Laura Sutcliffe
Michelle Keegan looked incredible wearing a black mini dress and white blazer with ankle boots on a night out with her mum. Mark Wright's wife shared her latest look on Instagram.
Since lockdown restrictions have been lifted, the gorgeous Michelle Keegan has been making up for lost time - going out and about all over London, looking very stylish indeed.
READ: Michelle Keegan's new statement earrings have a special link to Kate Middleton
On Saturday, the Our Girl actress shared a snap on Instagram in the ladies toilets of her and her glamorous mum, Jackie-Anne Thornton.
WATCH: Michelle Keegan celebrates new Very collection in skintight dress
Michelle looked effortlessly stylish in a black mini dress, which she paired with black fringed ankle boots and a stone-coloured oversized blazer. The star's mum looked fabulous in a leopard print dress and baby blue cardigan. Great style clearly runs in the family doesn't it! She wrote: "Momma looking all cute and classy."
MORE: 11 Coronation Street stars with jaw-dropping engagement rings
If you fancy a timeless outfit like Michelle is wearing here, get scrolling for some alternatives we've found for you.
Michelle and her mother looking glam
It's been a busy week for the wife of Mark Wright. To celebrate her latest summer drop of her fashion line with clothing retailer Very, Michelle rocked a skintight, cream midi dress on Thursday before heading out for drinks with the brand's PR team.
Bark Fabric Cut Out Middle Bodycon Mini Dress, £21.00, Nastygal
We love the frock and can't wait for it to be available online. It features button-detailing along the front with two utility-style pockets. It could be dressed up with statement jewels or down with a denim jacket.
Cotton Sateen Jacket, £71.20, Oasis
The 32-year-old added nude strappy heels and a delicate gold necklace, as well as typically flawless makeup.
READ: Michelle Keegan goes bronde - and we're totally obsessed
Sharing a snap online, Michelle wrote: "What a gorgeous day launching my new summer collection…Thank you to all the lovely ladies who joined me for cocktails & food, it feels sooo good to be out and about catching up with everyone, it really is the little things #ad #veryuk #veryprteam."
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.