Michelle Keegan goes bronde - and we're totally obsessed

Michelle Keegan just revealed an epic hair transformation on Instagram - the wife of Mark Wright has gone bronde and the results are stunning.
Michelle Keegan's hair is just lucious isn't it? The Our Girl actress is known for her chocolate brown tresses which are always in epic, tip-top condition.
At the weekend, the Manchester-born star headed to the hair salon, and super stylist Calum Tierney shared a video of her new hair 'do and we think you'll agree, it looks pretty epic
Showing a sultry video of Michelle looking picture-perfect in a black crop top and paper bag jeans, the star's hair looked long, full, and distinctively lighter.
The stylist called the look 'Bronde contour' and you can see Michelle's shiny locks have been given a subtly blonder vibe that is perfect for the summer.
Calum Tierney created Michelle's new 'bronde' look
In case you weren't sure, 'bronde' is a shade which is neither blonde nor brunette, but sits halfway in between, in multidimensional tones. Gorgeous!
Argan Oil & Coconut Oil Hair Mask, £9, Give Me Cosmetics
In 2020, Michelle told her Instagram followers that she relies on a particular hair mask to keep her tresses looking their best - Give Me Cosmetics Argan Oil & Coconut Oil Hair Mask, which will set you back just £9. She said of the product: "Obviously because of my job, my hair can get really damaged. It can look dry, it can look dull, so I'm constantly trying to find products to replenish my hair."
She added: "I'll be honest, I'd never heard of it before, didn't know if it was going to work. I used it once and the results were amazing. Leave it in for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it out," she told her followers, before blow-drying her hair and showing off the results. "It feels so soft and it looks really, really shiny."
Ok, we're sold...
