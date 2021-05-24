Tracee Ellis Ross works up a sweat in a look you’d never expect

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Tracee Ellis Ross makes fans swoon every week with her ensembles, but her latest look is a bit of a secret weapon.

The Black-Ish star shared a hilarious video on Instagram Monday that showed her wearing a black Hotsuit sweatsuit and a black face mask as she danced around a gym to Rihanna’s Rehab like an ‘80s auntie.’

Fans couldn't stop giggling when Tracee shared this video of herself dancing in a gym

“I’m like your speed walking auntie from the 80s in Central Park. You’re welcome,” Tracee captioned the post.

Fans went wild over the post, with one writing, “Yesss Auntie Tracee! Show the girls”. Another added: “Okay auntie! Get it!” Meanwhile, other followers wanted info on Tracee’s ensemble. “What is the name of that sauna-suit?” one chimed in.

Tracee looks amazing (have you seen her recent vacation snaps?!), so we tracked down the suit and were thrilled to find that it’s less than $50 on Amazon.

HOTSUIT Sweatsuit, $49.99, Amazon

As for what it does, the sweatsuit makes you sweat like crazy and speeds up weight loss. It’s also lightweight and reflects heat to the body, which is how it helps burn more calories. The suit is also windproof and waterproof.

It turns out Tracee has a thing for sweatsuits and tracksuits.

Just last week, the High Note star shared a video of herself dancing around her backyard in a printed Adidas Originals tracksuit designed by her costar Yara Shahidi, who plays her daughter on the show. As Tracee pranced around with two french braids in her hair, she strutted towards the camera and said, "Thank you Yara. This is fabulous," and showed off the zip-up detailing in the top.

“Yasssss @yarashahidi!! @adidasoriginals #recreatexyara #yaraxadidasoriginals,” Tracee captioned the video.

Tracee's tracksuit is from Yara Shahidi's collab with Adidas - and we're obsessed!

The tracksuit is from Yara’s new Adidas Originals collection, which dropped earlier this week.

“TRACEEEE!!! Wowowow! Honored to see you absolutely werk this tracksuit,” the Grown-ish star wrote in the comments.

The capsule collection is sporty, chic, and dreamy with prints inspired by the fashionista’s Iranian and African American heritage topping the tracksuits. Yara’s take on the traditional Adidas Beckenbauer tracksuit is fresh and fashion-forward, and so perfect for summer.

