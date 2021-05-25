The One Show's Alex Jones shares a glimpse of her baby bump in flirty floral number

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Jones has once again nailed her maternity fashion - wowing fans with a gorgeous little floral number from high street brand Oasis. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the One Show host - who is pregnant with her third child - paraded her blossoming baby bump in the flowy ditsy print dress, which features black ribbon detailing and flared sleeves.

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals she's pregnant with third child

The chic outfit, which originally retailed for £59.00, is now selling for £47.20 – so you'll have to be quick to catch this amazing bargain.

Just last week, Alex rocked an angelic white mini dress. The stylish design had long sleeves, puffed shoulders, and a tiered hemline, and the fit-and-flare silhouette works perfectly for her growing baby bump.

Other winning maternity looks we've seen Alex in include her Breton striped Boden dress and her khaki green military-style jumpsuit.

Alex's dress is from high street store Oasis

The 44-year-old shares Kit, two, and his big brother Teddy, four, with husband Charlie Thomson. It's been a special time for the family who are set to welcome their new addition later this year.

In March, the former Strictly Come Dancing star made the announcement live on The One Show, and when pushed by co-host Ronan Keating, revealed they'd be having their first girl.

The Welsh star was visibly nervous when she told co-host Ronan Keating the news, saying: "I feel really nervous all of a sudden... it just seems like a good time to share some news with everybody - and the crew in the studio for the first time!

"Lockdown has been anything but predictable, and we've had some really unexpected news. Baby number three is on the way!"

