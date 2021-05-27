Vanessa Hudgens rocked the cut-out swimsuit of the summer in a hot spring selfie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

If you’ve ever been hiking, you know you have to be prepared for the elements.

Hiking boots, sneakers, and breathable athleisure wear reign supreme as the gear you need to take on challenging trails...that is unless you’re Vanessa Hudgens.

Vanessa made waves when she went hiking in a swimsuit and hiking boots

The Polar star made fans go wild when she shared a post of herself on Instagram that showed her hiking in a cut-out swimsuit that she paired with hiking boots and slouchy white socks. She completed her unconventional look with a straw hat, black cat-eye shades, gold hoop earrings, and gold layered necklaces.

"Adventure time", Vanessa captioned the visuals Wednesday.

Vanessa didn’t reveal who made her swimsuit, but we tracked down one that looks just like it on ASOS. The cut-out one-piece swimsuit has returned as one of the biggest trends of the upcoming season - and we love it too.

ASOS cut-out one-piece swimsuit, $35.00/£19.20, ASOS

"Ohhh THIS is how we’re hiking now?! Yasssss," model and actress Nazanin Mandi wrote in the comments. "Such practical wear", a fan chimed in. "Hiking outfit protocols updated," another added.

Alas, it seemed Vanessa’s ensemble was fitting for one particular part of her hike - a dip in the hot springs she and her friends encountered along the way.

The actress shared another series of photos on Thursday that showed her flashing a smile and laughing as she posed in and around the springs in the swimsuit and swim shoes.

Vanessa's dip in a hot spring looks so refreshing

"The hike = worth it for the hot springs", Vanessa captioned the post.

Vanessa has made it no secret that she loves having fun in the sun. This was just the latest time the Princess Switch actress shared snaps of herself wearing a bikini. Last month, she made jaws drop when she uploaded a photo of herself on Instagram that revealed her toned physique as she walked around a pool wearing a neon yellow bikini and a matching bucket hat.

Vanessa channeled J.Lo last month in a neon yellow bikini

In the photo, Vanessa can be seen standing poolside as she lifts up the corners of her high-cut bikini bottoms. The fashionista took the look up a notch with more accessories - a gold body chain, a necklace that spelled out her name, and a pop of bling on her belly button ring.

“Sun girl at it again,” she captioned the photo.

And we expect nothing less but more to come as the unofficial kick-off of hot girl summer begins this holiday weekend.

