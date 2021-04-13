Vanessa Hudgens channels J.Lo and wows in a neon yellow bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

The official start of summer may still be months away, but it’s already arrived for Vanessa Hudgens.

The Polar star made jaws drop when she uploaded a photo of herself on Instagram that showed off her incredible physique as she had some fun in the sun wearing a neon yellow bikini and a matching bucket hat.

Vanessa looked amazing in one of spring and summer's hottest trends

In the photo, Vanessa can be seen standing poolside as she lifts up the corners of her high-cut bikini bottoms. The actress took the look up a notch with more accessories - a gold body chain, a necklace that spelled out her name, and a pop of bling on her belly button ring.

“Sun girl at it again,” she captioned the photo.

Actress Alexandra Shipp and Olivia Culpo dropped fire and heart-eye emojis in Vanessa’s comments, and fans were quick to praise the look too. “A serve!,” one fan commented, while another added, “are you even real?!”

Vanessa didn't reveal where she found the neon bikini, so we tracked down the perfect dupe on Amazon.

Zaful high-cut bikini set, $19.99, Amazon

The look was reminiscent of the neon yellow bikini Jennifer Lopez wore when she nearly broke the internet just a few weeks ago.

The Hustlers star stunned fans when she shared videos of herself on social media dancing around in a pool to DJ Khalid and Drake’s Popstar in a neon yellow bikini.

J.Lo set social media on fire with videos of herself dancing around in a yellow bikini

She went on to share more dance-filled snaps when she hit the beach in the swimsuit.

We loved J.Lo’s bikini so much that we couldn’t help but track down the perfect dupe. We found an affordable version on Amazon for less than $24, and a glam Zimmerman version of our dreams on Net-a-Porter.

Espiral Twisted Bandeau Bikini Top, $15.95, Amazon

RELLECIGA Women's Cheeky Brazilian Cut Bikini Bottom, $13.99, Amazon

Zimmermann Brighton embellished bandeau bikini, $260, Net-a-Porter

Fans went wild when they saw it, not only because of her bikini Sunday Funday vibes but also because Drake and J.Lo were rumored to be dating back in 2017 before she started dating Alex Rodriguez.

In another selfie video the Second Act star posted on TikTok, J.Lo put her killer abs on display as she writhes around on a beach in the bikini, sticks out her tongue, and pouts her lips.

While both thesps are enjoying warmer temps, it’s still just beginning to heat up in other parts of the US - and the world. That doesn’t mean we can’t prepare for our own bikini day by the pool or beach in the meantime.

And with all of the swimwear inspo Vanessa and J.Lo are sending our way, we’ll definitely be ready.

