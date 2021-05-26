Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn is giving us major Kate Middleton vibes in her gingham dress 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Christine Quinn was glowing as she hit the set of E!’s Daily Pop - and we couldn’t stop staring at her summer chic ensemble.

Just one week after the Selling Sunset star welcomed her first child (incredible, right?!), the new mom stunned in an Alessandra Rich stretch knit baby blue and white gingham dress that gave us total Duchess of Cambridge vibes when she appeared on the show Tuesday.

Christine Quinn stunned in an Alessandra Rich dress

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton has a thing for gingham and tweed dresses, and Christine’s look channeled a combination of both with a summery spin. The midi dress also came complete with faux pearl buttons lining the middle of the dress and topping the pockets.

The reality star realtor’s stylists, Kathyrn Gosik and Cara Gordon, completed the look with a pearl necklace to match the buttons and pearl-encrusted Jimmy Choo stilettos that we want in our closets right now.

The dress retails for $1,750 and we tracked down the dress on Harvey Nichols. Christine's dreamy heels are available on Farfetch for $1,990.

We also found a similar version of the dress that is light and perfect for the summer picnics and garden parties for only $15 on Shein, and another pearl-lined resort look on Revolve that works well for summer vacations.

Alessandra Rich gingham stretch dress, $1,750, Harvey Nichols

Gingham Sweetheart Ruffle Dress, $15, Shein

Song of Style Lena Midi Dress, $238, Revolve

Jimmy Choo Maisel pearl-embellished sandals, $1,950, Jimmy Choo

Christine’s dress reminded us of a look we loved that Kate wore back in 2017 when she opened a new wing of the Victoria and Albert Museum in Kensington. The royal dazzled in a modern Gucci tweed mini dress that also had pearl button detailing and similar pockets.

The Duchess wearing a Gucci mini dress at the V&A in 2017

Known as the 'Grosgrain-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Tweed' it cost £2,300 at the time and featured the brand's instantly recognizable red and navy trim.

Kate finished the look with a vibrant red clutch and black block heels, and onlookers remarked that the hem of the dress was just a little shorter than the beloved midi length she is known for.

Kate looked incredible in an Alessandra Rich dress

If Kate pops up in Christine’s look soon, we wouldn’t be too surprised. The royal is an Alessandra Rich fan too - and was glowing as she made another stylish stop at the Victoria and Albert Museum last week wearing a muted red midi dress by the designer.

The mom-of-three finished the look with a gorgeous pair of embellished toe high heels by Jennifer Chamandi.

