Kelly Clarkson made a big announcement in the best Notorious B.I.G. T-shirt 

Kelly Clarkson’s eponymous daytime TV show racked up six Daytime Emmy nominations this week, and the American Idol alum hit Instagram to say thank you in a shirt we couldn’t stop swooning over.

The daytime TV host was wearing a Madeworn Biggie Smalls t-shirt - and it’s so popular that it’s sold out just about everywhere.

Kelly's fans loved her Madeworn Biggie Smalls shirt

The distressed t-shirt has images of famed rapper Notorious B.I.G. on the front and the back and ‘Biggie Smalls Big Poppa’ emblazoned on the back. It retails for $180 and we found two last sizes on East Dane.

If you can’t wait for a restock, take a peek at these other Biggie shirts we found on Old Navy and Shopbop. The Old Navy top is a bargain at $18 and the Shopbop tee is another Notorious B.I.G. top from Madeworn.





Madeworn Biggie Smalls Tee, $180/£127.21, East Dane

SHOP NOW

Madeworn Notorious Brooklyn Tee, $161, Shopbop

Old Navy Notorious B.I.G. Biggie Smalls Tee, $18.99, Old Navy

"I’m incredibly mindblown. I’m so excited for our staff and crew and everyone has been working so hard to be recognized by the Academy...it’s awesome to do something you love and be a part of something you really believe in...and to get the support," Kelly said in the clip.

WOW! Honored to be nominated for six #DaytimeEmmys, including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, Original Song, Lighting Direction, Sound Mixing, Art Direction and our Host @KellyClarkson! 💗 Thank you all so much!! pic.twitter.com/Dn60qvm0ad — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) May 25, 2021

Kelly's team was thrilled by the Emmy news

"I had to take a minute to say thank you so much," she continued. "Thank you so much for all the Emmy nominations...and to everyone watching and supporting thank you so much."

Before Kelly posted that message to fans, the show posted a statement on Twitter on Tuesday when nominations were announced that read: "WOW! Honored to be nominated for six #DaytimeEmmys, including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, Original Song, Lighting Direction, Sound Mixing, Art Direction, and our Host @KellyClarkson! Thank you all so much!!"

