Brie Larson’s incredible ab-burning workout is proof she’s a real-life superhero

Brie Larson had fans cheering in her comments when she shared a video of herself knocking out a tough workout move as if she was on set filming a scene for an action flick.

In the clip the Captain Marvel star shared on Instagram Saturday, she can be seen in a gym wearing a matching sports bra and leggings as she takes on a one-arm pull-up - an exercise that not only requires quite a bit of arm strength - but core strength too.

Watch Brie take on a tough workout move like a pro

Brie reaches up to a high bar with one arm in the video and pulls her entire body up a few times. "Get another one", her trainer says, before she drops down and says "yeah!"

"Umm *hi* don't mind me achieving my one-arm pull-up goal!", Brie captioned the post, and it's clear her hard workouts are paying off. She looks amazing!

Fans praised her for the feat in the comments, with one follower writing, "UM BEAST MODE WTF". Another added, "Captain Marvel", while an additional fan replied, "Strong queen!"

Real-life superhero? Check.

Brie sported an AFRM top as she struck a pose outside

Although it wasn’t clear where Brie got her chic athleisure combo from this time around (we're looking out for those details), she thrills fans often with her style and has been sharing photos of herself wearing different looks at home throughout the pandemic.

Earlier this month, The Room star uploaded a post of herself sitting outside on a wooden bench wearing a dreamy AMRF tie-dye top. She paired it with shorts and propped her bare legs up so high that they covered the rest of her body in the photo (and gave a glimpse of her red toenail polish).

Fans went wild over the snap, with one writing, "LEGS LEGS LEGS". Another added, "Beautiful", and "Goddess!"

We loved Brie’s top and tracked it down on Revolve.

AFRM Zadie Top, $38, Revolve

Tie-dye returned as one of the biggest trends of the spring, with Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj, and more stars rocking the look for months.

We have no doubt the trend will ease its way into the summer as well.

