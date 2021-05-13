Brie Larson stuns in a tie-dye top - and it’s less than $40

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Brie Larson has made fellow fashionistas swoon as she’s shared some of her favorite off-duty looks on Instagram, but she turned heads in a different way as she took on one of the season’s biggest trends.

The Captain Marvel star uploaded a post of herself sitting outside on a wooden bench wearing a dreamy AMRF tie-dye top with shorts, and propped her bare legs up so high that they covered the rest of her body in the photo (and gave a glimpse of her red toenail polish).

Brie stunned in an AFRM top

Fans went wild over the photo, with one writing, "LEGS LEGS LEGS". Another added, "Beautiful", and "Goddess!"

We loved Brie’s top and tracked it down on Revolve.

AFRM Zadie Top, $38, REVOLVE

This is just the latest time Brie stunned on social media. The actress did the same last month when she revealed that she has a slight obsession with Bridgerton just like the rest of us.

Brie looked incredible in a photo she uploaded on Instagram that showed her standing near a doorway wearing a white Sororite Vintage corset lined with floral embroidery at the top.

She paired the dreamy top with high-waist, paper bag-accentuated Ganni x Levi’s denim jeans covered in floral-foliage print.

We loved Brie's Bridgerton-inspired look!

“The modern Bridgerton”, she captioned the snap Monday. Brie also wore her blonde hair in soft beachy waves that went seamlessly with the casual-chic ensemble.

Brie’s straight-leg floral jeans are from Ganni and Levi’s new collab. They’re figure-flattering, sustainable, and come complete with Levi’s classic five pockets and a bleached effect.

If you’re looking for effortless, low-key looks for off-duty style inspo for summer, look no further than Brie’s Instagram.

