Cate Blanchett looks like a goddess in the dreamiest LBD

Cate Blanchett is the epitome of classic, effortless style, and such was the case again when she popped up on Instagram wearing a gorgeous strapless black dress.

In the photo the Oscar winner’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, uploaded on Instagram Sunday, Cate could be seen striking a pose on a stunning marble staircase, pairing the Schiaparelli SS21 RTW dress with a white blazer complete with a gold lock and chain.

Cate stunned in a Schiaparelli strapless dress and blazer

Elizabeth finished the look with studded earrings, and Cate wore her hair pulled up into a bun. It was the quintessential little black dress edged up in the best high fashion way thanks to the statement-making blazer, floor-length hem, and unconventional Schiaparelli flair.

The renowned celebrity stylist didn’t reveal why Cate was wearing the look, but it’s clear that wherever she was going to turn heads.

The Mrs. America star’s style is always infused with glamour, even when she’s rocking a spin on the traditional black suit - another black-and-white ensemble that looked beyond chic when she wore it virtually to the SAG Awards.

Cate's bold red lip was a showstopper - and so was her Givenchy suit

Cate struck a pose on a marble staircase that time as well in an Instagram photo that Elizabeth shared, which showed her wearing a black Givenchy structured blazer tucked over a white collared button-down top, paired with matching black trousers.

The blazer was cinched with a metallic silver belt that came with a lock, and Elizabeth completed the look with black heels.

We weren’t just smitten with Cate’s ensemble, though. Her glam caught our eyes as well. She wore her usual no-makeup makeup with a head-turning bold red lip we couldn't stop staring at.

Cate's makeup artist revealed she used Armani Beauty 400 and 405 lipstick shades

The actress’s makeup artist Morag Ross, who created the look, revealed on Instagram that she used two Armani Beauty shades for it - Armani Red #405 and Armani Red #400, as well as Armani Lip Pencil #5, and Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation.

The actress often opts for fresh-faced looks with a bold lip or a killer cat eye or dramatic eyeliner, and her makeup palette always has a natural flair.

It’s always the perfect fit that allows her killer style to be the statement maker of her looks.

