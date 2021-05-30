Amanda Kloots channels Kate Middleton in a floral dress perfect for garden parties

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Amanda Kloots stunned on The Talk in a casual-chic floral dress and it gave us total Duchess of Cambridge vibes.

RELATED: Kate Middleton nails off-duty style in jeans and a tee for a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show

The daytime TV host paired the Great Yonder number with bright red closed-toe heels and wore her long blonde locks in soft beach waves that matched the low-key vibe of the look.

Amanda wore the Great's Yonder dress on The Talk

The dress has ruffle detailing along the drop V neck, gathered elbow-length sleeves, and a tiered bodice, and is versatile. It can be rocked with basic sneakers, or with booties, and belted to give it more structure.

SHOP: Ciara’s classic Coach bag is a total summer staple - and it’s 25% off in Coach’s Memorial Day Sale

We loved it and tracked it down on The Great, and we were delighted to find the dress on sale. It’s been marked down from $495 to $346.50.

The Yonder Dress, $346.50, The Great

The dress is so similar to a look that Kate Middleton wore earlier this month. In photos Kensington Palace shared to celebrate Kate's garden at the upcoming RHS Chelsea Flower Show, she could be seen wearing a lovely floral dress with all of her little ones in tow.

RELATED: The CUTE Cambridges! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wear adorable outfits in new photographs

The Duchess dressed her little ones in her favorite kidswear brands for the occasion too, with Prince George wearing a £5.99 H&M polo shirt and a pair of navy shorts, Princess Charlotte in a pretty pink floral dress - matching mom Kate in her floral dress - and one-year-old Prince Louis in red and white striped shorts from Neck & Neck, which are a pair of hand-me-downs from George, and a navy cardigan.

Kate stunned in the floral look - and her kids looked so adorable too

We can't forget dad, Prince William, who looked casual and cool in his brown jeans and blue shirt combo.

It's not a surprise that Kate wanted to take her family along to the installation since she specifically designed it with children in mind. Called the 'Back To Nature Garden', she worked with the Royal Horticultural Society and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White to come up with the design, which has plenty of child-friendly touches, including a stream and treehouse.

Kate designed her garden with children in mind

The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: "I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids, and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.