We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Fenty Beauty sales don’t come around every day, and this one is quite the treat.

GET THE LOOK: Rihanna's mesh heels are all you need for summer - and we found the best lookalike for $28

Rihanna’s beauty brand is having a major Memorial Day sale and some of Fenty beauty lovers’ favorite products - like her Stunna Lip Paint, shimmery Gloss Bomb lip glosses, and Body Lava Body Luminizer sare up to 50% off starting today until Monday.

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty sale has so many of her faves it it!

The sale has everything you need to refresh your makeup collection for summer, including the faves above, as well as eyebrow pencils, eyeliners, lip balms, eyeshadow palettes, and more.

No code is required. All of the markdowns are noted on Fenty Beauty.

MORE: Rihanna sizzles in a trendy tie-dye dress and hat that sends fans into a frenzy

SHOP: Rihanna swears by this game-changing Fenty Beauty eye cream

The Gloss Bomb mini set is one of our favorite deals in the sale. The set of five mini gloss bombs is so popular that it sold out on Sephora - and for good reason. It makes for a great gift or a treat for yourself, and it’s so perfect for summer travels.

It’s a limited-edition collection of five shimmery mini Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminzers, featuring bestselling pink FU$$Y, fuschia Pretty Please, rich brown Hot Chocolit, iridescent opal Confetti, and bright red-orange Cheeky. The set is usually $42, and it’s half off right now for $21.

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse Mini Bomb Collection, $21, Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty fans go crazy over the Body Lava Luminizers, particularly during summer months, and the price for those has been slashed too - from $59 to $35. The gel-based body luminizers give skin a dewy, high-shine finish - and come in three shades: Cognac Candy, Brown Sugar, and Who Needs Clothes?!.

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer, $35, Fenty Beauty

The Work singer’s fave highlighter - and a cult classic for Fenty Beauty lovers - is also nearly half off in the sale. The Kilawatt Freestyle Highlighter is a weightless, long-wear cream-powder that can give a subtle glow or one that is megawatt, depending on how you apply it, and it’s packed with shimmer.

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, $21, Fenty Beauty

This sale is so good that it will go fast - so don’t wait, especially if you’ve been dying to try Rihanna’s beauty products. You can do it now at a bargain - but only for a limited time.

Shop the entire sale here.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.