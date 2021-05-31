Stacey Solomon is ‘nervous’ as she shares big news with fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon was giddy with excitement on Sunday, and it wasn’t just because the sun was finally shining and she got to wear her gorgeous In The Style lemon dress in her garden.

The Loose Women presenter had some big news to share with her 4.4 million Instagram followers, and she admitted she was feeling “nervous” about it.

“Aww I feel so emotional wearing my dress,” she wrote in her stories. “It’s such a special feeling designing something, putting your everything into it… this dress and everything else is being restocked tomorrow finally along with a few extra surprises.”

Excited fans were quick to shoot off questions – with many asking what sizes would be available. “Everything is being restocked. All in sizes 4-28," answered Stacey. “And every size will be the same as last time… coming in petite and tall across the whole range.”

Stacey's entire In The Style Collection is being restocked on Monday, 31 May at 7pm

Many fashion fans were left disappointed when Stacey’s collection debut as it sold out so quickly. “I was gutted some of you missed out so we’ve ordered more this time around,” says the designer. “I really hope anyone who missed out gets what they’re hoping for this time around.”

So when can we expect the new drop? Monday, 31 May at 7pm. “It’s 7pm tomorrow on the @inthestyle app,” reveals Stacey. “They’ve said get on 15 minutes early just in case.”

She continued: “Thank you for everything. I’m so nervous. I genuinely care what you all think of my collection. It’s such a huge part of my heart. And I wouldn’t be able to make it without you. So I hope it does you proud. Love you all to the moon and back…”

