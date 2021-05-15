Stacey Solomon wows in dreamy deep-V dress with unusual collar detailing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon just returned to the Loose Women panel, and she couldn't have made a more stylish entrance! Joining her co-stars Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha and Judi Love on the hit ITV show, the presenter donned the sweetest lilac smock dress for Friday's episode.

Stacey returned to Loose Women on Friday

Looking pretty in pastels, Stacey teamed her ruffled frock with a long silver coin necklace and statement hooped earrings. Sweeping her fiery red locks into a side plait complete with loosely hanging tresses, she opted for her favourite makeup – a brown smokey shadow complete with long lashes, a hint of blush and a nude lip gloss to match.

In love with her latest look? Stacey's exact style is the 'Emma' from Ost London, and while it's recently sold out, we've rounded up a number of similar smock dresses from the high street.

River Island's £38 shirt dress is perfect for summer – and we reckon Stacey would love it!

Purple Shirt Dress, £38, River Island

Retailing at £15.99, New Look is also selling a similar version which features a square neckline, short puff sleeves and a ruched bustier.

Lilac Mini Dress, £15.99, New Look

If you're looking for a midi style, ASOS has you covered. Priced at an affordable £24, this cute and comfy frock would look so chic paired with box-fresh trainers and cat-eye sunglasses.

Lola May Smock Dress, £24, ASOS

It's been a busy few months for Stacey, as she recently unveiled her new In The Style collection online.

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of the launch, she said: "More than anything, I wanted this to be accessible. I spent ages thinking about sizing and pricing to ensure that the collection was inclusive."

The Stacey Solomon X In The Style collection features a range of stunning printed dresses, flattering jumpsuits, co-ords and pastel loungewear – perfect for garden parties, summer soirées, or even looking glam around the house.

