Alex Scott turns heads in leather boots and daring shirt dress

Alex Scott never seems to put a foot wrong when it comes to her fashion. The TV star, who is set to become the new Football Focus presenter this summer, showed off her fabulous – and daring – sense of style as she modelled a thigh-skimming shirt dress and leather boots.

Posing for an Instagram snap, Alex gazed into the distance and worked her magic in the all-leather look. "She's got class and style, Street knowledge by the pile, Very low key on the profile," Alex playfully wrote, quoting the lyrics of No Diggity.

MORE: Alex Scott looks unbelievable in her flattering cut-out bikini

The 36-year-old TV star looked incredible in the Patti Leather Belted Shirt Dress by French Connection, which retails for £280. Available in sizes six to 16, the mini dress is made up completely of soft leather and features long sleeves, a point collar and a D-ring waist belt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott shares message for Dan Walker as she's named new Football Focus host

Alex often wows fans with her glam outfits and this one was no different. "I like the way you work it," one fan aptly replied to her caption. Another enthusiastically wrote: "Stunning look! What a style! What an attitude! Supermodel! Awesome!" Others called Alex a "goddess", a "stunner" and "damn sexy" among other compliments.

MORE: Alex Scott shares peek inside £1.5m London home

MORE: Alex Scott is Bond girl stunning in beautiful black dress

Earlier this month it was confirmed that the former Strictly Come Dancing star, who was paired with Neil Jones during her stint in the dance competition, will replace Dan Walker on Football Focus. Alex will be the first permanent female host of the sports programme.

Alex wowed with her all-leather look

In a Twitter video, Alex said she was "excited and honoured" to be joining the show, adding: "It is not lost on me, one bit, because I know how iconic the show is and what big deal it is."

She went on to thank departing host Dan, who has been at the helm of the show for 12 years, saying that she will be "forever grateful" for the 44-year-old for the part he played in helping her land the role.

Patti leather belted shirt dress, £280, French Connection

"I would like to take a moment to thank Dan Walker for yes, being an amazing host for all these years but for being the amazing human that you are, knowing that many years ago telling you that I wanted to be in a position such as this and you taking the time to help me develop, hone my skills, and get to this position."

She signed off the video: "Thank you and I will see you all in August!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.