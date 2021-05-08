Strictly's Alex Scott is Bond girl stunning in beautiful black dress The star posed up a storm

Strictly's Alex Scott looked like she could be the next Bond girl as she posed up a storm outside of Pinewood Studios.

The star even teased that this could be coming as she wrote: "Rumour has it…." She added "#BondGirl" and a winking emoji to the post.

Pinewood Studious is historically linked with the James Bond franchise, and the star posed outside the 007 Stage, one of the world's largest sound stages.

The former Arsenal striker certainly looked the part as she stunned in a black wraparound dress, with a slit showing some bare leg.

The presenter also wore her hair up in a striking ponytail as she gazed off into the horizon.

On her Instagram Stories, the star took some suggestions for what her Bond girl name would be, with one favourite being Ivana Pundit.

The post sparked a huge reaction from fans, many who shared hopes that she would join the franchise.

The star posed up a storm

"You would make a stunning Bond girl, Alex," wrote one, and a second added: "Be the best Bond woman ever."

The post also rendered many of her fans speechless, as some could only manage to post "wow" or heart and flame emojis.

This isn't the first time that the star has impressed her fans with her incredible fashion choices, and she recently stunned with a white floor-length gown.

The sports pundit donned the beautiful frock as she virtually hosted the London Football Awards last month.

Alex congratulated all those who picked up awards during the ceremony and posted: "Thanks for having me as host of the virtual event this year…

The star is becoming a style icon

"And what an excuse for me to throw on a dress and get my glam on."

Many of her fans were rendered speechless by the look, with many posting heart and flame emojis.

But some fans were able to lavish the star with the praise she deserved, as one wrote: "You should be so proud of yourself…as I, your family and supporters [are]…love it!"

