Strictly's Alex Scott looks totally different in daring sheer top and PVC jacket The former Arsenal play looks amazing!

Alex Scott has given new meaning to how to pull off sportswear – and we totally approve!

The former Strictly star stunned her fans on Friday when she unveiled a brand new look – rocking a red PVC puffer jacket and daring sheer top.

MORE: Alex Scott’s daily diet: what the TV presenter eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Alex almost looked unrecognizable as she modelled her take on sports-luxe, adding a purple and green pair of Nike tracksuit bottoms to a pair of sky-high boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes with Alex Scott

Posting three shots by photographer Joseph Sinclair to her Instagram, Alex captioned them: "You OK Hun?" "Man's Not Hot," and "Make it Rain."

Alex's fans were clearly impressed with her new look, with one commenting on an image of Alex kicking up her leg: "This is my favourite - looks like you had a lot of fun, keep doing the good work lady."

READ: Alex Scott reveals trolls forced her into therapy and how it changed her life

MORE: Alex Scott channels Meghan Markle in the most gorgeous way

Alex looked totally different in photos taken by Joseph Sinclair

Another wrote: "Sassy Scott." While her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Neil Jones joked: "Why was this never one of our outfits?"

Fans may remember seeing Alex in sequins and sparkles during her stint on Strictly in 2019, but we're loving this new look on her!

We love Alex's take on sports-luxe

We're not surprised by Alex's athletic figure either, considering she is a former footballer and maintains a super healthy diet.

She recently told The Telegraph: "It was ingrained in me from eight years old to fuel my body properly. And I missed that teenage thing of partying and drinking, because of football.

MORE: What is former Strictly star Alex Scott's net worth?

"Now I advise friends and my mum what to do when they want to lose weight – with exercise, it has to be fun and easily slotted into your daily routine."

Alex looked amazing in her PVC jacket

And if you're wondering exactly what Alex eats to fuel her body, she previously revealed that she is a big fan of smoothies in the morning.

Speaking to juicemaster.com, she previously revealed: "In the morning, I struggle to eat before I train. So the easy option is to juice so I know I’m getting the nutrients in, and again after a game for recovery."

Alex added: "I usually go for an avocado-based juice or blend, which fills me up and gives me the energy I need."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.