Alex Scott looks unbelievable in her flattering cut-out bikini She was dreaming of the beach!

Alex Scott often wows us with her glam outfit photos, and she's shared a glimpse at her holiday style with her recent Instagram post.

Sharing the snaps on Thursday, the former Strictly star revealed that she had been inspired by Alexandra Burke's own ocean post, writing: "Saw your post @alexandraburke... Ran straight into the sea...then this happened instead."

MORE: Alex Scott shares peek inside chic £1.5million London home

She added: "Insta caption though... 'mentally I’m here' same same, lol..."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Alex reacts to her new role as Football Focus host

Like the rest of us, clearly Alex and Alexandra are dreaming of their past summer holidays. The new Football Focus host's snaps were taken in Jamaica, with the star looking lovely in her cut-out bikini and aviator-style sunglasses.

MORE: Alex Scott reveals trolls forced her into therapy and how it changed her life

It was confirmed earlier in May that Alex will be taking on the hosting role of the BBC football show, as the first female star to take the seat.



Alex shared her gorgeous holiday snaps

The BBC announced the exciting news on Saturday, with Alex taking to Twitter to confirm it with a video message to fans.

The 36-year-old said she was "excited and honoured" to be joining the show, adding: "It is not lost on me, one bit, because I know how iconic the show is and what big deal it is."

Alex will be the sports show's first permanent female host

She went on to thank departing host Dan Walker, saying that she will be "forever grateful" to the 44-year-old for the part he played in helping her land the role.

MORE: All about Alex Scott’s daily diet

"I would like to take a moment to thank Dan Walker for yes, being an amazing host for all these years but for being the amazing human that you are, knowing that many years ago telling you that I wanted to be in a position such as this and you taking the time to help me develop, hone my skills, and get to this position," she said.

Alex is a fashion star, too, and is styled by Karl Willett

She signed off the video: "Thank you and I will see you all in August!"

Alex began her career playing football at the age of eight and played professionally for Arsenal, Birmingham City as well as US soccer team Boston Breakers before retiring from the sport in 2017. She also represented Team GB at the 2012 Olympics.