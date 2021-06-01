Victoria Beckham is inspired by Kate Middleton's most daring blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We always love it when Victoria Beckham drops a new collection. The former Spice Girl's latest Spring/Summer 21 range is filtering through to her website and we've been excitedly going through her latest pieces.

We couldn't help but notice that perhaps the 47-year-old has been inspired by the Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe. There are a lot of pieces that look mighty like Kate's latest looks and we are loving the selection.

Check out this lilac ruffle tie blouse. This £690 design is vibrant and bold and made from a structured silk organza. It has oversized cuffs and an extra-long necktie. It really reminds us of the Gucci blouse the mother-of-three wore back in 2019.

The wife of Prince William was snapped paying a visit to the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in Lambeth and fans loved the purple number, which came complete with a pussy-bow necktie. The Duchess teamed the shirt with a pair of black trousers by Jigsaw and carried a fabulous croc bag by Aspinal London. It was quite a different look for the royal - Gucci is a label she doesn't wear constantly.

Kate wearing her lilac Gucci blouse in 2019

Last month, Victoria introduced her Instagram followers to another shirt - the 'Victorian Ruffle Detail Blouse in Off White'. The £650 style is made from a luxurious silk poplin material and has bold detail at the centre. It also features a Princess-Diana style pie-crust neckline, which are everywhere right now.

Ruffle Tie Blouse, £690, Victoria Beckham

Warehouse Balloon Sleeve Organza Top, £11.00, Debenhams

Famously, Kate wore a cream Whistles number for her engagement photo shoot back in 2010. Celebrity photographer Mario Testino took the snaps at St James's Palace, London, and the blouse cost Kate £125 two years previously - she purchased it in 2008. It looks very like VB's latest style and we could so see the Duchess wearing it.

Victorian Ruffle Detail Blouse in Off White, £650, Victoria Beckham

We think it's just a matter of time before Kate rocks a Victoria Beckham dress, don't you think? After all, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex are big fans...

