Louise Redknapp's oversized blazer and shorts combination is so unexpected

Louise Redknapp is always our go-to gal for fashion inspiration, and this Tuesday was no different when the star stepped out in a surprising new trend.

After her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's baby news and her performance on The Masked Dancer at the weekend, Louise appeared on the popular ITV show Lorraine, wearing a pair of super cropped black trousers paired with an oversized camel blazer.

The mum-of-two finished off the look with a simple nude vest, her favourite pair of black quilted mules and a delicate anklet.

She wore her signature 'bronde' hair in loose waves and sported minimal makeup for the occasion, showing off her natural beauty.

Louise looked amazing for the new appearance

Although her exact outfit details are yet to be revealed, we are obsessed with her oversized jacket, and have found an amazing high street alternative.

This brown blazer from ASOS is perfect for throwing over dresses and skirts as the weather gets warmer, as the smooth woven fabric means you won't overheat!

We recommend pairing it with a white mini dress and a pair of matching tan sandals for a stylish summer look. Throw a straw basket bag over your shoulder for the ultimate on-trend accessory.

Stradivarius oversized blazer, £33.05, ASOS

This isn’t the first time that Louise has been seen sporting the outerwear trend, in fact just last month the star made her red carpet return in a unique blazer look.

The former singer stepped out in a smart, light blue shirt paired with a stunning white, double-breasted blazer, finishing off the ensemble with a pair of flattering split-hem trousers.

Louise accessorised the outfit with simple black heels and a Dior clutch bag, looking as sophisticated as ever for a night in the city.

Louise finished off her look with a white blazer

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, she wrote: "Such a fun night at 'Drag Queens Of Pop' thanks for having me and such a fab show!

"It really was so amazing to be back watching a live show in the west end!!! Xxx".

Fans rushed to comment on the snap, with one writing: "Love this outfit", while another said: "Outfit on point" followed by a flame emoji.

