We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Sofia Vergara kicked off the unofficial start of summer in the best way - with rosé and a breezy, figure-flattering dress perfect for the season.

MORE: Sofia Vergara wows in a figure-flattering dress to tease exciting news

The Modern Family star stunned in two posts she shared over Memorial Day weekend that showed her kicking back by her swimming pool on a sunny day wearing an off-the-shoulder dress from her Sofia Jeans Walmart collection.

Fans swooned over Sofia's rosé toast to summer

As Sofia sat poolside, she sipped Miraval Rosé (you can get it delivered right to your door on Drizly) and made sure to have her Heliocare Sunscreen right by her side.

Everything about it gave us total summer vibes.

MORE: Sofia Vergara sparks huge reaction in silky black corset

“So ready for my favorite time of the year! ready for sundresses, sunblock, and [cocktail emojis],” Sofia captioned one of the posts.

Sofia’s dress appears to be sold out on Walmart, but we tracked down another off-the-shoulder look from her collection that screams summer too.

Sofia Jeans off-the-shoulder tiered maxi dress, $39, Walmart

Fans swooned over the snap, with one writing, “You look stunning.” Another added, “Yes queen”, while another chimed in “Absolutely beautiful as always.”

MORE: Sofia Vergara stuns fans in magenta pink dress in America's Got Talent promo

Sofia went on to share another post that gave fans a glimpse into her holiday weekend, which showed her husband, Joe Manganiello, whipping up burgers and hot dogs on a stainless steel grill in their gorgeous backyard.

Sofia's husband, Joe Manganiello, showed off his skills on their grill

The dreamy marbled cooking area was also topped with printed plates to place the barbeque when it was done. Sofia, Joe, and their family and friends dined at an outdoor table that she also revealed in the post, in which the most summer-perfect table settings could be seen - printed plates topped with white napkins and faux bamboo silverware.

Their stunning backyard was also visible, along with another umbrella-topped outdoor seating area in the distance.

We're loving Sofia's summery table settings

The fun didn’t stop there, though. Sofia took fans inside her celebration again in her Instagram Story, which showed her sipping the rosé and dancing around with it in her hand.

She also showed off the group’s appetizer - a tray filled with a delicious-looking assortment of fruit, veggies, and cheese. Yum!

Sofia's dress is from her Sofia Jeans Walmart collection

The only thing missing is our invite. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for Sofia’s next summer fete.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.