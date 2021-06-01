Victoria Beckham sent Tracee Ellis Ross the BEST gift - and we want it too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Tracee Ellis Ross had quite the eventful Memorial Day Weekend.

In the midst of hanging out with Diddy at a lavish mansion and sipping the hip hop mogul’s new Ciroc Summer Citrus flavor, the Black-Ish star also showed off several gifts on her Instagram Story that she received recently - and we want every single one.

Tracee's Victoria Beckham sunglasses are SO dreamy

One of the biggest standouts was a stunning pair of Victoria Beckham tortoiseshell sunglasses from Victoria Beckham. Tracee shared a photo of the shades and captioned it “Come on with the summer chic @victoriabeckham @victoriabeckhambeauty.”

The large beveled butterfly sunglasses come complete with acetate frames and brown gradient lenses that have 100% UV protection. They also come with a logo-engraved buffed leather case.

We tracked them down and found them on sale at SSENSE for 25% off the original price. There are only a few left, so if those sell out you can also find them on Victoria Beckham for the original price of $345.

Victoria Beckham Tortoiseshell Large Bevelled Butterfly Sunglasses, $279, SSENSE

That was just one of a few gifts Tracee showed off in her story. She also showed off the cutest set of Glossier Ultralip lip glosses, a pair of Isabel Marant Bekett sneakers, and more. Talk about a lucky girl!

As for Tracee’s Memorial Day Weekend festivities with Diddy, she uploaded a video on Instagram that showed her toasting shots of Ciroc with Diddy to “Black Excellence” wearing a black crop top and matching black trousers, paired with a chunky gold chain and oversized gold ball earrings.

While they were at it, Tracee and Diddy put Tracee’s Pattern Beauty conditioner on their hair. "Black-owned. All we have to do is support each other," Diddy said as he massaged it in.

Pattern Beauty Leave-in Conditioner, $25, Ulta

"Drank + Conditioner- The perfect party combo! @diddy @patternbeauty @ciroc", Tracee captioned it.

Fans and Tracee’s celebrity friends swooned over the video. In Treatment star Uzo Aduba wrote: "Love it!!! Teamwork makes the dream work, baby!!!" Another added, "Now this is how you support your friends", while an additional follower chimed in "Love to see Black Love, support, and appreciation."

And we love it too. For more black-owned brands to shop check out our black-owned gifts lists for moms and other fashionistas.

