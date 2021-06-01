Katy Perry has the most adorable baby Daisy milestone to share A lot has happened for the American Idol judge in nine months

Katy Perry's been playing the ultimate juggler. After wrapping up on the latest season of American Idol, she was able to find time to call in to On Air With Ryan Seacrest and share some of her baby's latest achievements in the growth department.

MORE: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's two colourful homes to raise baby Daisy

"She's crawling and she has one tooth," she said about how Daisy Dove has been doing. "But it’s barely poked through though."

"Actually, it's kind of like one of my teeth," she joked.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katy Perry makes rare comment about baby daughter Daisy Dove

"I have pretty good teeth on the top, but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they're a little interesting. But that's character."

When Ryan asked her about whether she was being forced to wear a retainer to fix her own teeth, she just said, "No, my dentist just says 'please get them fixed,' and I'm like '[but] my fans love them'."

MORE: Katy Perry wows in daring latex dress for exciting Vegas announcement

MORE: Katy Perry's very rare family photo will blow you away

Katy gave birth to Daisy Dove Bloom, her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom, nine months ago, two days before the release of her latest album, Smile.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are proud parents to baby daughter Daisy

Since then, she has been very open about how her life has changed as a mother, especially when it comes to balancing staying at home while working.

A "working mom" is how she referred to herself when talking to Ryan.

RELATED: Katy Perry shared an incredible photo featuring baby Daisy during special celebration – did you spot it?

SEE: Katy Perry fans go wild over new photo of her giant engagement ring

The pop sensation has been having a busy few weeks. The 19th season of American Idol wrapped last week, with Chayce Beckham being crowned the winner.

Katy gave birth to Daisy two days before the release of her album, Smile

Katy is also in the midst of preparing for her Las Vegas residency, PLAY, which begins on 29 December at the Resorts World Las Vegas.

MORE: Katy Perry is unrecognisable with black long hair - see new look

MORE: Katy Perry's rare comment about daughter Daisy is truly heartwarming

"You're gonna buy a ticket, and you're gonna get your money's worth," she teased about the show, "because I know what it feels like to be a fan, I know what it’s like to plan something."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.