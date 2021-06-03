We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Loose Women host Stacey Solomon enjoyed a family day out on Wednesday with her sister Jemma, fiancé Joe Swash and her three sons, Zachary, Leighton and Rex.

READ: Stacey Solomon is ‘nervous’ as she shares big news with fans

Taking to Instagram to share the sweet day out, Stacey was left mortified as she revealed an accidental wardrobe mishap with her sister – who arrived at Nets Adventure Park in Slough wearing the exact same outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon left mortified as sister Jemma wears same outfit

Twinning in turquoise shorts from Stacey's In the Style Collection, white T-shirts, chunky white trainers and sports socks, the lookalike sisters couldn't have been more similar in their matching outfits.

Teal Loopback Relaxed Fit Short, £16, Stacey Solomon X In The Style

"We've come to meet my sister to take the pickles out for the afternoon and she told me to wear shorts… now we look like actual twins [laughing emoji]" Stacey penned on her Instagram story.

MORE: Stacey Solomon turns £1.2million home into underwater haven for son Rex's birthday

RELATED: Stacey Solomon shares complete house tour – and it's so surprising

"If anyone is wondering if me and my sister looked ridiculous in matching outfits… we didn't need the outfits to look ridiculous. We do it so well without them. The shorts were just the icing on the cake".

The sisters looked identical in their matching outfits

The family enjoyed an adventure-packed day 'in the trees' at the Go Ape Nets Kingdom – with Stacey and her sister getting stuck into the activities just as much as the kids did!

In a hilarious video, the star could be seen running over a netted crossing and tumbling over with her sister. The pair fell about with laughter as they finally made it across the bridge. The matching outfits really made the moment!

"Let's be having them…" Jemma joked on her Instagram video. She then went on to call herself and her sister: "Dumb and dumber, Tweedle dee and Tweedle dum, Doofus 1 and Doofus 2".

The pair enjoyed a family day out with the kids for half term

Stacey's sister, best known as the Label Lady for her Vinyl Custom Label business, referred to her sister as the "Best Sis Ever" on Instagram, revealing their incredibly close bond.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.