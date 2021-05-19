Jane Moore's fans share their support as she shows off surprising new look The Loose Women star has been busy!

Jane Moore thrilled fans on Wednesday as she shared a photo to social media which showed a very different look for the presenter and journalist.

Taking to Instagram, the normally glamorous blonde shared a snap which showed her wearing a yellow high-vis gilet over a black top.

Her bob haircut was worn casually messy and a blue face mask covered the star's pretty smile.

Jane stood in front of a whiteboard which appeared to have the instruction "Please stand here" written on it.

The 59-year-old captioned the image with a heartfelt message which explained her choice of attire.

She wrote: "Volunteering again today at a vaccination centre.

So great to see the younger ones in their late 30s coming through now. "It’s a reminder of how impressively efficient the vaccine rollout has been (and continues to be) in the UK thanks to the incredible NHS staff here doing the slog."

Jane shared the new photo to Instagram

Jane finished by joking: "I’m not quite on their level, but I have been told that my chair wiping skills are sublime [laughing emoji]. #vaccine #covid #volunteers #rvs #nhs."

Her co-star Ruth Langsford posted a row of clapping emojis in response and many of the doting mum's other followers also shared their approval for the post.

"Thank you for helping," wrote one. Others added: "Every little helps… Well done Jane," and: "Lovely Jane".

The star usually looks a little more formal

There's no denying the dressed-down outfit was a transformation for the Loose Women panellist, who usually shows off her sense of style on the ITV show.

Earlier this month, for example, she channelled the Duchess of Cambridge in a stunning blue poplin shirt from Zara, an uncanny match for Kate Middleton's iconic pussy-bow blouse by Gucci, complete with a high neck and long sleeves.

She's also impressed viewers with a pretty floral dress and one very figure-flattering leather skirt.

