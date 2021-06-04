Ranvir Singh just stunned us in her off-shoulder evening dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ranvir Singh looked utterly beautiful in her latest look as she modelled a gorgeous dress from Coast on Thursday evening.

The star, who was busy filming alongside Joey Essex and Jonathan Ross, shared a snap in the off-shoulder, waist-cinching midi, which featured sparkling shimmer details.

MORE: Inside Ranvir Singh's cosy home where she is raising her son

Fans rushed to comment on the photo, which saw Ranvir sporting super glossy skin and a shiny blow-dry.

Ranvir looked beautiful in her dress

"Woooaahh... that glow," one wrote underneath the post, while another added: "This dress is everything. Can't wait to see [the show]."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Behind the scenes at Ranvir's HELLO! shoot

Sadly, it looks like the star's glitzy dress is no longer available to shop at Coast, though we have spotted a similar look online at Oasis.

EXCLUSIVE: Ranvir Singh opens up about incredibly close bond with son Tushaan

It's unclear which show Ranvir's behind-the-scenes photos came from, but we can't wait to see it!

SHOP SIMILAR: Wrap dress, £50, Oasis

She captioned the photos: "Saturday night vibes with these two! So much bonkers fun hanging out with @thejonathanrossshowofficial @joeyessex today! Thank you @helenhandmakeup for the glam!"

MORE: Ranvir Singh reveals alopecia struggle and the treatment that's boosted her confidence

The presenter has been wowing viewers with her glamorous choices lately, with many commenting on how confident and radiant she looks.



Ranvir was working with Joey Essex and Jonathan Ross

She recently rocked a pair of M&S trainers instead of her usual heels on Good Morning Britain, prompting plenty more compliments from fans.

And earlier in May, she looked gorgeous in a leopard-print jumpsuit from one of her favourite brands Bombshell HQ, teamed with a metallic pair of wedge heels - joining some fellow Strictly stars to film a special episode of The Hit List.

Looking lovely in leopard

"Having a little fun @bbc in #Glasgow today! Let's hope @rochellehumes and @marvinhumes are feeling generous @thehitlistshow #namethattune #strictlyspecial... Also @bombshellhq delivering on the threads once again," she captioned her Instagram post.

We can't get enough of her on-screen wardrobe!



HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.