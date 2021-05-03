Ranvir Singh's bold jumpsuit was made to flatter curves - and fans are in love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ranvir Singh was back standing in for Lorraine Kelly on Monday morning, and it's safe to say that fans were in love with her latest on-screen outfit!

The star rocked another of her famous jumpsuits in a bold green shade, which she revealed was a buy from Bombshell - a brand that specialises in glamorous, figure-flattering clothing.

Sharing a snap of herself wearing the all-in-one, which features floaty butterfly sleeves, a waist belt and wide-leg trousers, Ranvir revealed all about her Bank Holiday show.

Ranvir looked beautiful in her green jumpsuit from Bombshell

"Can #britneyspears really have #dementia? We'll find out what @mobeen_azhar thinks ahead of his new documentary, @therossking hot steps it out of a massive concert where @sussexroyal #princeharry was on stage with @jlo and if you want to know why going on @itvchase made me sick with terror join me at 9am @lorraine," she wrote, adding: "GREEN JUMPSUIT from the awesome @bombshellhq... and hair/makeup magic from @helenhandmakeup."

Ranvir's new jumpsuit costs £269 and is currently available to shop online in most sizes. In an Instagram post from the brand, the caption explains: "Everything we make is thought out and designed to flatter curves. It's a very balancing piece. Silky crepe lining feels divine. If comfortable glamour is your thing then this is the one fit for you!"

You can also shop similar versions of the jumpsuit at ASOS for £45, and Phase Eight for £89.

Fans were quick to respond to Ranvir's latest look, with many sending their compliments on her Instagram post.

One wrote: "Ranvir, you look stunning! We all know that you are the queen of jumpsuits and this one just proves it! Green really suits you!!" while another added: "Honestly [I've] always thought you're very beautiful but ever since you entered Strictly you've taken on a new extra stunning confidence with your style."

