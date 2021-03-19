Brooke Shields praises friends as she posts new health update The star fractured her leg after falling off a balance board

Brooke Shields has been in recovery since breaking her right femur following a nasty fall off a balance board in February.

And in a new health update, the model has praised her close friends, Ghoulies star Mariska Hargitay and comedian Ali Wentworth, for their support.

The star uploaded a selfie, taken by Ali, of the friends all relaxing on Brooke's bed as she kept her legs rigidly straight. "Friends are healing," Brooke wrote. "Thankful to have you by my side."

Ali returned her friend's sentiments, and she replied: "#Sisterhood," followed by a string of heart emojis.

Mariska also responded, as she said: "Always by your side. Comfort cozy healing friendship with a whole lotta laughs."

The three were lavished with praise in the comments section for their close bond. "These friendships are worth gold, I love them," wrote one.

Another said: "Love this shot gorgeous, u are sooo much beauty together," and a third wrote: "This is so unbelievably precious."

The model's friends all gave their support

One fan posted a lengthy comment, as they said: "What a gorgeous group of nurturing and powerful women hanging out giving a buddy support!!! Thank you for posting. I was wondering how you were faring."

A different fan was thrilled that Brooke appeared to be on the mend following her fall, sharing: "Nice to see you healing slowly."

Brooke recently shared an inspirational video on her social media as she began relearning how to walk.

She revealed that she was taking it "one step at a time" as she worked with a physiotherapist in hospital.

In the video, fans saw the model slowly walk up a set of three stairs, using a crutch as a balance and with her consultant staying close behind her.

Brooke fractured her femur in February

"One step at a time… Beginning is now!" the star confidently captioned her post.

Helena Christensen was one of the many people who offered Brooke their support, saying: "Exactly. Beginning is now," while many others called her a rockstar.

Brooke spoke about the injury with People, and told them: "Honestly, every day I feel like I'm having to begin again.

"Rehab is always slow and it's one day at a time and you just take what you can control and go, 'Okay, I'm going to be happy with that as my progress for right now."

