Good Morning America is known for its presenters having some incredible style, and their resident doctor Dr. Jennifer Ashton is no exception.

The star took to Instagram to show off an incredible skirt from Sika'a, which featured the most eye-catching floral design.

WATCH: Jennifer Ashton overwhelmed by birthday surprise

Jennifer raved about the skirt in her caption, as she wrote: "That 'just back from a great long weekend trip' feeling....and happy to be at work @abcgma3 and so excited to wear this new skirt from @sikaapixs which is an African Fashion line of sustainable, ethical and responsible ethos designed for the modern woman.

"The fabrics comes directly from Africa and the designs are fierce."

And it wasn't only Jennifer that was a fan of the garment, as her GMA co-host Lara Spencer fell in love with the skirt.

"You look veeeerrrryyyyy happy," the presenter, who's currently enjoying her own holiday, commented.

Fans also loved the beautiful item, with one saying: "Darling, you look marvellous!!!!" and a second posted: "Love the skirt."

"Love your style," added a third.

Floral-Jacquard Pencil Skirt, $180.00, Sika'a

Jennifer's skirt is Sika'a's floral-jacquard pencil skirt, and is only currently available in the blue design that the star rocked.

On their website, the brand says it was born from a "deep desire to change how the world views African fashion."

It aims to create "contemporary pieces that the modern woman can wear again and again" with its materials being ethically sourced.

This isn't the first time that Jennifer's look has created a storm with her co-stars, as her beautiful blonde hair had Ginger Zee and Lara commenting with their love.

The presenter posted a selfie alongside her hairdresser, Roger, and praised the stylist for looking after her blonde locks.

Jennifer looked incredible in the skirt

Jennifer wrote: "Hands-down the BEST blond highlights in the NYC area: Roger is the owner of Allure Salon in Englewood, NJ and has been the doctor of my highlights for at least 12 years.

"I never have roots, I never have damaged hair, my color is always exactly how I like it- no lowlights because my base is a dark blond but Roger is the master."

Ginger was one of the first to react to the picture, writing: "Ok… sold," while Lara added: "Agreed. He nails it."

Fans also remarked on Jennifer's fresh hair look, with one writing: "You look beautiful," while another wrote: "You look great and ready for something new! Thanks for all the medical wisdom this past year!" A third added: "Beautiful cut and color."

