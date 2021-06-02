Christina Aguilera is a vision in black ahead of important event She always looks stunning!

Christina Aguilera is a month away from performing live at the Hollywood Bowl, but the star is in full preparation mode.

The Beautiful singer went to the venue and looked sensational in an all-black outfit as she posed up a storm in different parts of the arena.

She wore her ponytail long, with her hair stretching all the way down her back, and even her belt matched her colour scheme.

Christina had plenty of accessories for her outfit, including an eye-catching cross necklace with matching earrings, and the tiniest bag tied to her belt.

The star even managed to look ethereal in the snaps, with a blurred filter used while she stood on the main stage ahead of July's concert.

"What a way to come home to the stage again," she wrote. "We all deserve a night of celebration and fun under the beautiful sky together!

"Performing my songs in a magical setting accompanied by @LAPhil is a dream come true. I can't wait to share and connect with you all at these unforgettable shows!"

Fans were over the moon with Christina's welcome home, with one writing: "Can't wait babe!!"

The star looked incredible in her all-black ensemble

"I mean legenddd," added a second, while a third simply posted: "LOVE U XTINA!"

Demi Lovato was also incredibly excited for the event, as they commented: "Omgomgomg."

Christina's two-date concert was announced last month, and the mom-of-two was over the moon to share the news.

"L.A.! The Bowl is back and I'm so excited to announce that I'll be performing on July 16 & 17," she confirmed. "Tickets go on sale June 1. See you there!! Visit Hollywoodbowl.com/calendar for more info."

The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to events worldwide and so it's amazing news that Christina is finally able to get back on stage with a performance at the famed Hollywood Bowl.

Christina will perform at the Hollywood Bowl next month

A concert wasn't her only announcement, as she released her own Pride clothing collection for Pride Month.

"Fighters gonna be looking fly this pride!! I'm so excited to announce my new PRIDE collection! I am also proud to support @transtechsocial & @translashmedia, two organizations doing such important work for the community. Merch available now at shop.christinaaguilera.com," she captioned the post.

Christina's Pride collection, which is available on her website, includes a pink lip mask, 'XTina' emblazoned briefs and a mesh tank, and a sweatshirt emblazoned with an image of her wearing gold hoop earrings and her hair in a high ponytail.

The singer has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and she even dedicated her 2002 hit Beautiful to those had been discriminated against "just because of who [they] are."

