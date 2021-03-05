Brooke Shields shares inspiring video with fans as she learns to walk again The actress revealed it was ‘one step at a time’ as she worked with a physiotherapist

Brooke Shields has shared an inspirational video after breaking her leg and having to learn how to walk again.

The actress took to social media to reveal it was "one step at a time" as she worked with a physiotherapist in hospital.

Brooke broke her right femur in February after falling off a balance board, and is now working hard to regain her strength and abilities.

In the video, fans saw her walk slowly up a set of three stairs, with the consultant staying close behind her, and a crutch aiding her balance.

MORE: Brooke Shields delights fans with epic throwback

WATCH: Brooke Shields learns how to walk again

"One step at a time... Beginning is Now!" Brooke captioned the video.

"Exactly. Beginning is now," commented pal Helena Christensen, as others called her a rockstar.

"I fell off a balance board," the 55-year-old told People magazine in February.

"Honestly, every day I feel like I'm having to begin again. Rehab is always slow and it's one day at a time and you just take what you can control and go, 'Okay, I'm going to be happy with that as my progress for right now.'"

Brooke fell off a balance board

"Broke my femur. Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward," she told fans that same month, sharing a video of her learning how to use crutches.

Brooke’s video, taken by her doctor, showed that she was keen to pick up the right technique quickly, only slightly raising her foot by bending the knee, rather than dragging it.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.