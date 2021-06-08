Victoria Beckham chills with Harper in comfy clothes and we're all for it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham has to be one of the most well-put together celebrities, ever. She always looks pristine, on point and totally glam with a plethora of insane outfits.

READ: The Spice Girls' epic homes revealed: Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Mel C and more

So when we see snapshots of her looking - well, like the rest of us, we do a double take!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off unexpected linen look

On Monday evening the former Spice Girl shared a stunning photograph on Instagram of her and her youngest child - daughter Harper - snuggled up. She captioned the shot: "The most precious time when you rush home from work for a cuddle before bed. I love you Harper Seven.' Awww!

MORE: Victoria Beckham stuns New York in a neckline we'd never thought she'd wear

VB was sporting minimal makeup, and, wait for it - a simple grey tracksuit! No high heels, no designer dresses, no fancy blouses. And we love her for it.

Victoria and Harper look cosy and comfortable

Of course, the wife of David Beckham isn't afraid to channel her inner Sporty Spice. Back in 2018 she launched her ongoing collaboration with Reebok.

Victoria has a sportswear range with Reebok

The fashion designer has said her much-loved unisex range is designed to take the wearer "from the gym to the street and back again" and is inspired from her experience living in Los Angeles and London. With a colour palette of camel, silver and grey with a touch of sunset orange, black and white - it's all very posh and wouldn't look out of place on her catwalks.

READ: Victoria Beckham is inspired by Kate Middleton's most daring blouse

Speaking about the collection’s design process, Victoria said, "The idea behind this collection was to mix the relaxed attitude of streetwear with the technical performance of sportswear, whilst staying true to the minimal aesthetic of my brand - and incorporating unisex pieces which was key for me when developing the collection."

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham debut royal additions to luxury country home

She continued, "Each piece is designed to flex, adapt and transition for the optimum workout, but it was also important that I created something that is fashion-forward and can blend seamlessly into any wardrobe. These pieces can take you from the gym to the office, with the school run in between.’"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.