Hailey Bieber claims these are THE pants for summer - and we found a pair for $19

Hailey Bieber knows a thing or two about style, so when she points out a new trend it’s worth taking note.

The model did just that when she shared a mirror selfie in her Instagram Stories over the weekend that showed her standing in her bedroom rocking a striking pair of neon cargo pants paired with a crop top and platform sneakers.

We are obsessed with Hailey's highlighter pants!

She completed the look with pastel shades and rocked her hair in a topknot.

“Highlighter pants are IT for summer. You heard it here first,” she captioned the photo.

We loved the pants and have a feeling she’s right, especially since neon has been a major trend this year. The pants look so comfortable and make a statement with their bright pop of color. Plus, they’re versatile. You can mix and match them with crop tops and sneakers like Hailey or switch up the look with bodysuits and heels.

Justin Bieber’s wife didn’t mention where she got her pants, so we tracked down two similar pairs: a low version at Shein for $19 and a high version at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Neon contrasting piping pants, $19, Shein

Christopher John Rogers Neon cargo pants, $825, Saks Fifth Avenue

Speaking of casual neon and pastel pieces we want in our closets right now, Hailey rocked the coziest pair of yellow Birkenstocks in her Story (which is turning out to be a major source of style inspo) last month - and we’re still obsessed.

Hailey's Birkenstocks are so cute - and affordable!

That time around, she shared a photo of herself kicking up her heels in her car, which showed off her enviable pair of sandals.

The kicks are so perfect for summer, not only because of their vibrant hue but also because of their comfort. Birkenstocks are known for being easy to walk in and are great for running errands, picnics, and brunches with friends.

Just one more reason why we love Hailey’s off-duty style.

