Kate Hudson’s matching crop top and leggings are exactly what we want for workouts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kate Hudson keeps proving that if pilates isn’t a part of your workout regimen, it’s worth adding it on.

SHOP: Kate Hudson’s new Mom and Me Fabletics collection is the cutest thing you’ll see today

The Music star, who swears by the workout technique, looked stunning yet again as she showed off her toned physique in a gray Fabletics crop top and workout leggings as she struck a pose in Los Angeles with her pet stylist Michael Rogers and her three dogs, Wally, Cody, and Hank.

Kate shared a sweet tribute to her groomer in her Fabletics look

Kate went bare-faced for the snap and looked beautiful with no make-up at all. She also threw her hair up into a loose top knot.

“Appreciation post for the man who’s been keeping my boys looking sharp for years! We [love] you @michaell.rogers #adoptdontshop #wally #cody #hank #shihtzumom #aussiemom #dobiemom,” she captioned the photo.

RELATED: Kate Hudson's daughter is her mini-me in adorable new photo

We loved Kate’s athleisure look and tracked it down on Fabletics.

Luciana Seamless Sports Bra, $39.95, Fabletics

High-Waist Seamless Leggings, $49.95, Fabletics

Micheal went on to share in a post on his page that he’s been taking care of her pups for the last 14 years!

Fans swooned over the pups, but couldn’t stop talking about Kate’s physique too. “How do you stay looking so flipping beautiful in every post, genuinely curious, real question,” one wrote. “Beautiful!”, another added.

RELATED: Kate Hudson's amazing family glamping adventure will make you want to take a boho-chic trip

Kate also had fans melting over the weekend when she shared an adorable new photo of her "mini-me" daughter, Rani.

The Almost Famous actress posted the sweet snap on Instagram, which showed the two-year-old biting into a strawberry with the biggest smile on her face.

Kate simply captioned the image with a strawberry emoji, but her fans were quick to point out their striking similarities.

"So adorable! She is literally your mini-me," exclaimed one follower. A second said: "Got her mommy's smile."

A third added: "Oh my! Looks JUST like her mamma in this pic! Cute," and a fourth gushed: "Wow she’s got that gorgeous spirit sparkle from you and your mom! So amazing to see how it runs through your family."

Kate previously opened up about her daughter, revealing she is following in her famous footsteps as she "loves to sing".

With the way Kate followed in Goldie’s footsteps, we wouldn’t be surprised. Like mother, like daughter.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.