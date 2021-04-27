Ruth Langsford rocks a Zara pastel suit - and Loose Women viewers are swooning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford just stepped out in the dreamiest pastel suit – and fans are in love. Returning to the Loose Women panel on Tuesday, the TV star gave us all the springtime feels in a bubblegum two-piece from one of her favourite brands, Zara.

Brightening up our screens, Ruth kept all focus on her colourful co-ord, teaming her blazer and trousers with a crisp white shirt, silver droplet earrings and suede heels. Wearing her signature blonde bob down in a sleek, straight style, she opted for natural and radiant makeup, pairing a smokey eyeshadow with rosy blusher and a high-shine pink gloss.

Ruth returned to the Loose Women panel on Tuesday

In love with her latest look? You can shop this statement suit for a total of £129.98.

Sold separately, you can get your hands on the blazer for £79.99 and the straight fit trousers for £49.99. Accessorise with nude heels and a colour-coordinating clutch for a more formal feel. Creating a casual ensemble? Add a T-shirt, box-fresh trainers and a crossbody bag into the mix.

Pink Blazer, £79.99, Zara

Pink Slim Fit Trousers, £49.99, Zara

Ruth's spring/summer wardrobe is a thing of beauty and fans have been keen to get their hands on her favourite pieces.

Just last week the presenter sashayed in the new embroidered bomber jacket from her bestselling QVC collection. Teamed with a flattering pair of 'mom' jeans, and a white round neck top, Ruth captioned the Instagram video:

"You know how much I love a bomber jacket... well I'm very excited to introduce you to my new, embroidered one! Khaki, Navy or Black with soft pink & green floral embroidered detail on the right shoulder."

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford models mom jeans

Plenty of fans commented on how much they loved the new jackets, while others noticed Ruth's ultra-flattering jeans. "Those jeans are great too," one wrote, while another added: "Fabulous, loving those jeans Ruth!"

The star's relaxed fit jeans cost £49.50 on the QVC website, and Ruth has previously said that they are her take on a boyfriend jean, with the slightly streamlined fit that she prefers.

