Hailey Bieber's zebra print bikini is a whole summer mood

Drop everything - Hailey Bieber just posted a bikini photo and looks absolutely flawless [insert flame emojis here]. The supermodel and wife to Justin Bieber rocked a zebra print two-piece as she soaked up the sun on Wednesday – and fans went wild.

Showing off her summer glow and enviably toned figure, the American star posed for the camera as she donned the slinky bikini paired with a chunky coloured knit cardigan. Not necessarily the fashion combo we had predicted for summer, but hey, if Hailey's wearing it, we're here for it.

WATCH: Hailey Bieber rocks a slinky co-ord as she parties with Kendall Jenner

A-list celebs rushed to the comments to compliment the 24-year-olds fierce selfie, including Khloe Kardashian who wrote: "This body!!!!" and Zoey Deutch who commented: "what a baaaabe".

New mother and fellow model Gigi Hadid even shared the love on Hailey's photo, leaving a like on her post.

The 24-year-old looked incredible in animal print

If you're looking to channel Hailey and add animal print to your summer wardrobe, you're in luck. Her exact bikini designed by The Attico is available on Matches Fashion for £258 / $328. But hurry! There's only a handful of sizes left in stock.

The Attico Zebra Print Bikini, £285/$328, MATCHESFASHION

Now if the thought of spending your staycation fund on a bikini gives you the shivers, we've got you covered. We've sourced the CUTEST dupe to Hailey's iconic zebra number – and it's only £6.40 / $8.70.

Just added to the ASOS summer sale, this South Beach Exclusive Eco bikini is a must-have for this summer. Pair with the matching bottoms for a seriously cute beachside look.

South Beach Eco Bikini Top, £6.40/ $8.20, ASOS

Hailey's summer selfie comes after the star posted a series of photos of herself and friends enjoying the US heat this week.

The supermodel stunned fans with a fire beach snap

Basking in the sun on a large inflatable boat, enjoying a dip in the sea and even getting crafty in her swimwear – Hailey's photos have got us dreaming of warmer days.

