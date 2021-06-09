Bachelorette star Katie Thurston’s floral summer dress is already sold out - but we found the best lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Bachelorette star Katie Thurston kicked off her quest for love on the show’s premiere Monday, but ahead of her debut, she rocked a floral dress that fashionistas loved so much that it sold out.

And for good reason.

Katie wore Petal & Pup’s red floral Malibu Dress to a Bachelorette pop-up picnic in Los Angeles last month, and it’s so perfect for summer. The midi dress comes complete with figure-flattering wrap style detailing and a ruffle high-low hem, but the best part is how affordable it is - a steal at less than $50.

Katie Thurston wearing Petal & Pup's malibu dress in LA

We’re told the dress is set to restock in the next few weeks, so make sure to bookmark to shop it below to catch it before it sells out again. In the meantime, we found a few similar dresses on Petal & Pup that we love too - all for less than $60.

Malibu Dress $49.95, Petal & Pup

Demetry Dress, $59.95, Petal & Pup

Kole Dress, $59.95, Petal & Pup

If you’re looking for summer dresses in general, it’s worth doing a quick search through Petal & Pup’s dress collection. There are so many good finds there that won't break the bank, and they have clothing of all types too, including loungewear and even a Bridesmaid collection.

As for the 30-year-old reality star’s Bachelorette season, she wore an orange Randi Rahm gown paired with Charlie Lapson jewels on the show’s premiere and gave her first impression rose to Greg Grippo.

“What I loved about Greg is he was just true to himself, which was this very nervous, very uncomfortable guy,” Katie told Us Weekly. “He didn’t try and act cool or, like, be this guy that he’s not.”

Katie and her Bachelorette contestants

“He was just like, ‘This is me and I’m really freaking scared.’ And I thought it was really endearing, you know?,” she continued. “And I could tell as long as he opened up, there was something more there. And so I thought, you know, giving him the first impression rose would give him that validation of, ‘I’m into you. Let’s figure this out.’”

As Katie finds her perfect match, her style will be worth eyeing on the show and Instagram for more summer inspo.

