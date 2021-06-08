Jennifer Lopez sent Kylie Jenner the best summer gift - and we want it too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Jennifer Lopez sent out a summer surprise to Kylie Jenner and it had the sweetest note attached.

The Hustlers star gifted Kylie with a custom Promise fragrance gold box topped with her name, and included a note card that read: “Kylie aka CEO, I hope when you wear my fragrance, Promise, you remember the promises you made to yourself.”

J.Lo topped Kylie's custom mirrored Promise gift box with her name

Although the Kylie Cosmetics mogul didn’t reveal what was in the box, we’re guessing it was a full set of JLO’s Promise fragrance, which comes with the perfume and the All-Day Scented Body Lotion.

If you’re not familiar with the fragrance it has a floral, woody scent with top notes of Italian tangerine, pink berries, and nashi pear, as well as jasmine sambac and honeysuckle notes, and base notes of crystallized amber and sandalwood.

Shoppers have said it “smells amazing” and has a “light and pretty floral scent”.

We tracked it down on Ulta Beauty.

Promise Fragrance, $45, Ulta Beauty

Kylie also showed off another sweet treat in her Instagram Story: a striking pair of hot pink Balenciaga pumps from Balenciaga’s team.

“What?! New pumps?!,” she exclaimed, and squealed with delight as her daughter Stormi helped her pull the shoes out of their shoe bags. That gift came with another note too, which revealed that the pumps are actually 3D pumps that are “3-D printed, an innovation in the use of this technology in fashion.”

These hot pink Balenciaga pumps are every fashionista's dream

The shoes are “one of a kind”, the team also wrote and even came complete with personalized engraving.

Gifts from JLo and Balenciaga in the same day? This is one lucky girl.

Further proving that, Kylie’s gifting extravaganza comes on the heels of a recent dreamy vacation, in which she thrilled fans when she shared a photo of herself wearing a halter bikini top as she stood on a shore at sunset.

“Wishin I was still here rn,” she captioned it. We wish we were there too.

