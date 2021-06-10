Tia Mowry’s dreamy striped dress is so perfect for summer 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

In case you missed it, Tia Mowry has been serving up major style inspo this spring, and her latest look is exactly what we want in our closets for the upcoming season.

The Family Reunion star shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a striped Cinq à Sept dress complete with a V-neckline, cold-shoulder flutter sleeves, and a figure-flattering cutout knotted waist. It also had a ruffle hem that added a flirty effect - and she looked stunning!

Tia looked gorgeous in her Cinq à Sept dress

Tia struck poses in the look inside of her gorgeous home and in her backyard and finished it with oversized gold hoop earrings and gold bangles. The actress rocked her hair in a braided look we love for summer too.

“I’m constantly wanting to grow. To be a better person. A better wife. A better friend. The list goes on,” she captioned the shot. “I don’t know all of the answers and I am fine with that. I am also not perfect. Life is full of lessons. Don’t judge yourself. Embrace all of you and be kind to yourself.”

We loved Tia’s message - and the look - and tracked it down on Saks Fifth Avenue.

Cinq à Sept pinstriped dress, $425, Saks Fifth Avenue

Fans and her celebrity friends swooned over both too, with fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff writing, “Beauty”. Songstress Chloe Bailey added “wow!!”

Meanwhile, a fan added, “It’s the individual braids for me”. “Love the hair and outfit,” another replied

Speaking of Tia’s hair, she switched it up on Thursday, showing off how much her natural hair has grown since she chopped off her locks last year.

Tia showed off her natural hair progression to fans after chopping her locks last year

“#TBT How it started VS How it’s going! I chopped my hair off at the beginning of #2020! Rocked a #fro SWIPE to see the growth!,” she captioned the series of photos.

After cutting her hair la, Tia has rocked a variety of hairstyles, switching up her hair color and the length - and she always pulls it off flawlessly.

Cheers to summer hair and enviable summer looks.

