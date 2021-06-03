The Queen will meet US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden - confirmed The monarch will meet her 13th American president

The Queen will meet US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday 13 June, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The visit will form part of President Biden's trip to the UK for the G7 (Group of Seven) summit in Cornwall this month.

Mr Biden took office in January and he will be the 13th American president to meet Her Majesty during her 69-year reign.

The monarch's last meeting with a US president was with Donald Trump in June 2019, which saw the Trumps attend a state banquet at Buckingham Palace alongside members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Bidens are no stranger to royalty and have struck up a sweet friendship with Prince Harry over the years.

Dr Jill Biden first met Harry during his tour of the US in 2013, during which he attended a reception for British and US wounded warriors in Washington.

At that time, Mr Biden and Dr Biden were Vice President and second lady under President Obama's administration.

Joe Biden was sworn in as US President in January

Jill later travelled to London to cheer on the US team at the inaugural Invictus Games in 2014. The Bidens and the Obamas continued to support the event, with Harry involving his grandmother, the Queen, in a hilarious Twitter exchange for the 2016 Games in Orlando.

Harry was seated next to the Bidens as they watched the wheelchair basketball event in Orlando, with the Vice President joking at the time: "Jill went to London for the last Games. She spent too much damn time with Prince Harry!"

It's not known if other senior royals will attend the meeting with the US President alongside the Queen on 13 June.

