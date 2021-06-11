Stacey Dooley causes a stir in Kevin Clifton's designer underwear for celebratory photo

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Dooley had her fans in a tizzy after posing in what appeared to be her boyfriend Kevin Clifton's designer underwear for a celebratory photo on Instagram.

The TV star had two special occasions to mark – finally washing her hair and Kevin's exceptional taste in boxers.

MORE: Stacey Dooley's cut-out linen dress just screams summer

Standing in front of a mirror inside her gorgeous bedroom, Stacey looked incredible rocking his Celine boxers, a cropped baggy T-shirt and a towel on her head.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley reveals she is renting out her wardrobe

Stacey shared the image on her Stories, which she captioned: "Congrats to me for FINALLY washing my hair. And congrats to Kev for these EXCELLENT pants."

Also posting on her grid, it wasn't long before her fans rushed to compliment her on her appearance.

"Wow what a beautiful sight, you're gorgeous," gushed one follower. A second said: "Lovely legs, beautiful as always," and a third added: "You have great legs! Love the pants."

MORE: Stacey Dooley wows in bikini for stunning throwback snap

DISCOVER: Kevin Clifton makes rare comment about 'marriage' to Stacey Dooley

Fans loved Stacey in Kevin's underwear

It's not just her off-duty style that Stacey's fans love. Last week, she had them do a double-take when she posed in one of her most glamorous looks to date.

The This Is My House presenter looked absolutely stunning in a backless cut-out David Koma satin dress with the most beautiful feathered detailing – and fans were blown away by her attire.

Celine Homme Stretch-Cotton Boxer Briefs, £75, Mr Porter

One Instagram follower commented: "You show em Stacey, you can do all styles ..... dresses, baggy jeans and still look fabulous." Another wrote: "Love love love this dress" while a third chimed in with: "Stunning Stacey!"

The star recently opened up about her "relaxed and super informal" style in a chat with Who What Wear, explaining that she prefers to invest in timeless, high-quality pieces over trend-led fast fashion.

Open-Back Feather-Trimmed Dress, £1,281, Net-A-Porter

She said: "I love being comfortable and I love luxe materials, cashmere and silk, ideally. I'm of the mindset that if you invest in pieces, you'll love them for years.

"Sustainability is really becoming something important and not just a buzzword, and I think we've accepted that fast and disposable fashion isn't cool.

"I accept that lots of people don't have much money to always make that choice but we have to go back to owning and wearing clothes rather than just consuming them."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.