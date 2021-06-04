Stacey Dooley makes fans do a double-take in cut-out dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Dooley left fans in awe on Thursday when she posed in one of her most glamorous looks to date. The former Strictly star was pictured in the home she shares with partner Kevin Clifton, modelling a glamorous dress with backless cut-out detailing.

The This Is My House presenter looked absolutely stunning in a satin David Koma dress with the most beautiful feathered detailing – and fans were blown away by her attire.

Stacey, 34, completed her look with a typically tousled updo, pinning her red locks up in a messy bun. She added a pair of Roger Vivier heels and ditched her trademark chunky gold accessories for the occasion.

"Just a Thurs afternoon really", Stacey captioned the post, which was soon flooded with compliments from fans.

One Instagram follower commented: "You show em Stacey, you can do all styles ..... dresses, baggy jeans and still look fabulous." Another wrote: "Love love love this dress" while a third chimed in with: "Stunning Stacey!"

The post also garnered praise from her celebrity mates including Zoe Ball and Rochelle Humes – and no wonder.

Stacey's backless feathered dress was a show-stopper

Stacey's David Koma dress is a total show-stopper. The crystal-embellished satin midi dress will set you back £1,830, but it's an absolute beauty.

The star recently opened up about her "relaxed and super informal" style in a chat with Who What Wear, explaining that she prefers to invest in timeless, high-quality pieces over trend-led fast fashion.

Open-Back Feather-Trimmed Dress, £1,830, Net-A-Porter

She said: "I love being comfortable and I love luxe materials, cashmere and silk, ideally. I'm of the mindset that if you invest in pieces, you'll love them for years.

"Sustainability is really becoming something important and not just a buzzword, and I think we've accepted that fast and disposable fashion isn't cool.

"I accept that lots of people don't have much money to always make that choice but we have to go back to owning and wearing clothes rather than just consuming them."

