Michelle Keegan's glamorous wedding inspired by Kate Middleton?

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright recently marked their sixth wedding anniversary, but as we looked back at the stunning photos of their big day, we couldn't help but spot the similarities with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's nuptials.

RELATED: Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's show-stopping wedding

In particular, the Our Girl actress and former TOWIE star chose very impressive decorations inside St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds. Large trees bursting with white flowers were positioned at the end of each pew, which one guest revealed were 12-feet tall!

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity wedddings

"We were there for every moment from the excitement building before the wedding day as all the plans were finalised at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds, as the flowers and more than 20 trees, each 12 ft high that decorated the aisle, began to arrive," said HELLO!'s commissioning editor Jane Dowdeswell, who joined the couple on their wedding day on 24 May 2015.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright decorated the Church with trees

On their own big day four years earlier, Prince William and Kate Middleton opted to line the aisle inside Westminster Abbey with lush trees – after all, the impressive venue could certainly accommodate the large displays!

PHOTOS: 11 Coronation Street stars with jaw-dropping engagement rings

READ: Celeb springtime weddings: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Geri Horner and more

After the six field maples and two hornbeams had lined the route of the bride’s procession to the High Altar, they were later taken back to Prince Charles' home. The trees - which can grow up to 50 feet high - were planted at the front of Llwynywermod in Wales two months after the couple said 'I do.'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding day in 2011

Regardless of whether Michelle had been inspired by the royal wedding, she was clearly delighted with her flowers from Karen Barnes, head of product development at Interflora.

"I think they play a massive part and it's what people remember," said the bride. "When you walk in the room and you see flowers I think that's the wow factor of any wedding. And it makes a church look more like a wedding venue rather than just a church. So for me, they are really important."

MORE: 7 ways Princess Beatrice broke royal wedding tradition

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.